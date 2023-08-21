Man Utd make audacious offer to sign Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United have put an offer ‘on the table’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as a free agent next summer, according to El Nacional’s Robert Rodriguez via Football Transfers.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid all summer after failing to extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. He will become a free agent in 12 months’ time and PSG have made it clear they would rather sell him this summer rather than lose him for free.

The France international could sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club in January, which is a situation PSG are desperate to avoid. He was left out of the club’s pre-season tour as PSG looked to find a buyer but has recently been reintegrated back into the team.

It’s believed that after positive talks between PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Mbappe, the 24-year-old could sign a new two-year deal until 2025 and allow PSG to sell to him for a sizeable fee next year.

However, until a new contract is signed, rival clubs are still hoping to sign the superstar on a free transfer next summer and it looks like Manchester United have made an audacious attempt to hijack Madrid’s move.

El Nacional reporter Robert Rodriguez, via Football Transfers, claims that United have put an offer ‘on the table’ to sign Mbappe and he could be tempted by a move to Old Trafford to help end Man City’s era of dominance.

Rodriguez says Madrid’s offer is ‘insufficient’ so his agent and mother, Fayza Lamari, is looking at other possibilities with a shock move to Man Utd seemingly emerging as a serious option for Mbappe.

United offer

El Nacional’s Robert Rodriguez is quoted by Football Transfers as saying:

“Madrid’s offer is insufficient for his mother, who controls the extra-sporting affairs of the player,” “She is already exploring other possibilities for when her son is a free agent, and he has two offers on the table. “One of them is to continue at PSG, where Mbappe knows he will be well compensated. The other option is to pack his backs and go to Manchester United, becoming the new star of the club and dismantling the hegemony of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.”

According to Football Transfers, potential United owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani was previously understood to be eyeing Mbappe as his marquee signing should he successfully buy the club from the Glazer family.

As it stands, it’s unknown when the takeover will be completed but it should be done in time for Sheikh Jassim to push ahead with a move for the Frenchman if he’s to leave for free in 2024.

Obviously Mbappe would be a sensational signing if Man Utd could pull it off. He’s one of the best players in the world and is valued at around £154m by Transfermarkt, so it would be an excellent piece of business if United could snap him up on a free transfer.

However, it’s a tough situation for PSG as they don’t want to lose him for nothing and Mbappe may only stay in Paris if he signs a new deal. We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but United fans would love to see Mbappe join the club next year.

