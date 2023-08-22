Arsenal hope to beat Tottenham and Man Utd to Evan Ferguson

Arsenal aren’t short of strikers with Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz and Folarin Balogun in the first-team, but Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers say Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for a new centre-forward.

Jesus has struggled with injuries, Balogun has been linked with a move to Chelsea while Havertz isn’t a natural striker, so Arsenal are putting plans in place to sign another attacker next year. Football Transfers says Mikel Arteta wants a traditional No.9 and is plotting a move to sign Evan Ferguson, but Brighton want at least £100m for his signature.

The Gunners spent €235m (£200m) on transfers over the summer, so they’re having to wait until 2024 before making another marquee signing. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been linked with the highly-rated 18-year-old, but the report says Arsenal are the team most likely to formalise their interest in the highly-rated striker.

Ferguson joined Brighton from Bohemians in 2021 and scored 18 goals with three assists for the U21s before rising through the youth ranks to the first-team. The Republic of Ireland international has gone on to make 31 appearances at senior level for Brighton, scoring 11 goals with four assists, so he knows where the back of the net is.

Jesus scored 11 goals from 26 Premier League games last season at Arsenal but is currently sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery. Nketiah netted only four league goals in 2022/23, but he has scored once in two outings this campaign.

Havertz scored seven goals in 35 league outings in his final campaign at Chelsea and hasn’t managed to hit double figures since coming to England, so he might not shoulder the scoring burden in Jesus’ absence.

Ferguson has had a hand in 15 goals from 15 starts across the board at Brighton, so he would improve Arsenal’s attack. It’s little wonder Spurs and United are showing an interest, but only Tottenham have the funds available to make a move, having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for £100m.

Brighton have Ferguson tied down until 2028, so they’re not obligated to cash in early.