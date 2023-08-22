Man Utd looking to sign Altay Bayindir this summer

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Fenerbahce star Altay Bayindir in a £4m deal this summer, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

Erik ten Hag has decided to revamp the goalkeeping department this summer and have already purchased Andre Onana from Inter Milan after letting David de Gea leave the club.

The Dutch boss is reportedly keen on purchasing a second goalkeeping option before the end of this window as a replacement for Dean Henderson – who looks set to leave the club over the coming days.

United have been linked with a few options in recent times with Odysseas Vlachodimos being mentioned as a serious target but Bayindir is reportedly on their radar as well.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Man Utd have been pushing to sign Bayindir for some time and they are looking to close the deal for a fee of around €5m[£4m].

Bayindir to Man Utd

However, the journalist claims that the goalkeeper is currently struggling with a back issue so United are conducting a medical check on his injury and after knowing the severity of his problem, United will formalise a deal for the 25-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano has backed Ornstein and reported that Man Utd have held initial talks to sign Bayindir so they could sign him this summer to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Bayindir, standing at 6ft 6in tall, is a good shot-stopper, excellent in the air, can play a sweeper keeper role and also can help build-up the play from the back. So, he would be a good signing for Man Utd to deputise Onana if they sign Bayindir this summer.

Meanwhile, after displaying poor performances in the opening two fixtures, it seems United are looking to accelerate their efforts to sign more players to resolve their issues before the end of this window.

It appears Ten Hag is planning to sign a new midfielder to strengthen the squad with Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch being mentioned as serious targets.

But, they reportedly can’t afford to sign anyone unless they sell one of their current midfield options. So, United will have to act quickly to complete their business as the transfer window is set to slam shut in less than two weeks.