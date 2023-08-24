Fabrizio Romano update on Chelsea interest in Brennan Johnson

Chelsea have spent £330m on new signings this summer but aren’t finished in the transfer market if reports are to be believed. Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that the Blues were interested in Brennan Johnson but aren’t negotiating a deal with Nottingham Forest for the 22-year-old.

Johnson rose through the youth ranks to Forest’s first-team in 2019 and has gone on to make 107 appearances in all competitions, scoring 29 goals with 12 assists. The Welsh international, who boasts two goals and three assists from 20 appearances for his country, shone in the Premier League last season which is why Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford have shown admiration.

Forest requested in excess of £40m for Johnson but Romano says Chelsea are turning their attention elsewhere. The 22-year-old would have been a great addition to the squad with eight goals and three assists from 38 league games last season, but Mauricio Pochettino isn’t short of options if Chelsea don’t sign another wide-man.

The West Londoners signed Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this summer who joins Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling in the squad. The Blues did sell Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech while being expected to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi this month, but they’re still blessed with depth.

Johnson has three years remaining on his deal at the City Ground, so Forest aren’t obligated to cash in early. The Welshman has started both of their league games this season, so he’s not let the speculation stop him from playing his football.

Chelsea have made it their transfer plan to sign young talent since Todd Boehly took over the club, particularly from the Premier League with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia brought in this summer, so it makes sense they’d be interested in Johnson. But the 22-year-old looks set to stay at Forest until January unless his asking price is matched in the coming days.