Tottenham interested in signing Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez in this transfer window, as per the football agent Morris Pagniello – who doesn’t represent the Mexican but is close to the player’s family.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a big money deal, Spurs are seemingly looking to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman this summer.

The North London club already have Richarlison in the squad and have recently signed Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central. However, while the Brazilian has struggled to showcase his best since joining the club last summer, the Argentinian is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

So, signing a new striker seems to be a necessity for Tottenham. Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Jonathan David, Gift Emmanuel Orban and Mehdi Taremi being among them. But, Gimenez is now emerging as a serious option.

After joining Feyenoord last summer, the 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Eredivisie last term, scoring 15 goals and registering two assists in 32 appearances, helping his side in winning the league title.

Gimenez to Tottenham

So, it appears having been impressed by the Mexican’s recent displays in the Dutch top-flight, Tottenham have decided to register their interest in signing him to bolster their frontline.

Pagniello told Medio Tiempo that Tottenham are interested in signing Gimenez and they could make a move to secure his service this summer.

The agent further claims that the forward is among the top 10 best strikers in Europe at the moment as there aren’t many centre-forwards left following their departure to Saudi Arabia.

Pagniello said:

“Santi is one of the top 10 players in Europe, of the strikers there are because there are few and now with the departure of many strikers to Saudi Arabia, there are few on the market. “Then even Tottenham (became interested), many clubs; I have a friend who trains there and there are many clubs that would like to have Santi this season.”

Gimenez – valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract. So, Feyenoord are in no rush to let their star man leave and Spurs will have to offer a lucrative proposal to the Dutch side to persuade them to cash-in.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing Gimenez to bolster their frontline in this transfer window.