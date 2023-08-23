Liverpool will make move to sign Man Utd target Gravenberch

Liverpool will certainly make a move to sign Manchester United target and Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch if he becomes available this summer, as per the journalist James Pearce.

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, the Reds have decided to revamp their engine room in this transfer window. They have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo but it appears Jurgen Klopp is keen on purchasing a fourth midfield option before the end of this window.

A few names have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Gravenberch now emerging as a serious target.

The 21-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Ajax Amsterdam in a £16m deal last summer. But, the move hasn’t panned out for the Dutchman as he struggled to find regular game-time at the Allianz Stadium last term.

His situation hasn’t changed this season as he remained as an unused substitute for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the opening two fixtures. So, it has been suggested that Gravenberch has become frustrated with his current situation at Bayern and is eager to move away to find regular first-team football elsewhere.

Battle

Speaking on the Walk On Podcast, Pearce has reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Gravenberch and they have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives ahead of a potential move.

The journalist further claims that Bayern are willing to keep hold of their star man but if they change their stance then Liverpool will ‘100%’ make a move to sign the Dutchman this summer.

However, Pearce states that securing Gravenberch’s signature won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Man Utd are also plotting a swoop for him in this transfer window.

Pearce said:

“I still think Ryan Gravenberch’s situation is one to keep a close eye on. We’ve spoken about him a lot over the past months. They spoke to his father in April time because he hadn’t been getting many chances with Bayern a year after moving from Ajax. He would tick a lot of boxes for Klopp. “The issue has been all summer Bayern have said he isn’t for sale. If Bayern’s stance changes and they make it clear they’re open to offers, then 100% Liverpool will be a part of that conversation. However, they’re not the only ones, I know Manchester United are keen as well, so definitely one to keep an eye on,”

After starting the season poorly, Man Utd are seemingly looking to strengthen their engine room before the end of this window. Sofyan Amrabat has been mentioned as a serious target but Gravenberch – valued at around £25m – is reportedly on their radar as well.

The 21-year-old is a highly talented player so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.