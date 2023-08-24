Man Utd receive boost to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly received a big boost in pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat as Fiorentina are ready to lower their valuation to let the midfielder leave in this transfer window, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Moroccan international has made it clear that he is keen on moving away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi this summer. So, he has decided not to sign an extension despite entering the final year of his current contract.

The Red Devils are reportedly the most interested club in purchasing the 27-year-old and it has been suggested that United have already agreed on personal terms with the player ahead of a potential move.

Saudi Arabian clubs and other European teams reportedly expressed their intention of acquiring his service but Amrabat is keen on moving to Old Trafford and playing under Erik ten Hag.

It has previously been reported that Fiorentina are ready to cash-in on him this summer and are asking a fee of around £30m. However, according to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, La Viola have now decided to lower their asking price and are willing to accept a fee of around £21m. So, this will be a huge boost for United to sign Amrabat this summer.

Amrabat to Man Utd

However, it has been suggested that Liverpool are keen on signing a new midfielder to strengthen their engine room and have identified Amrabat as a potential target. Therefore, United are set to face fierce competition from the Merseyside club in getting any potential deal done for the African.

Vincenzo Italiano has recently revealed that Amrabat is all set to leave Fiorentina so he is currently training separately away from the main group.

It has been suggested that although United are keen on luring the 27-year-old to Old Trafford, they can’t sign him unless they sell any of their current midfield options.

Donny van de Beek is reportedly expected to leave the club to make room for Amrabat and Real Sociedad are the most interested club in securing the Dutchman’s service.

With transfer deadline day approaching very fast, Man Utd will have to act quickly as they are seemingly looking to sign a new forward as well along with strengthening the engine room.