Tottenham still not close to agreeing on fee for Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur are far away from agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest for the signing of forward Brennan Johnson this summer, according to the Independent.

The newspaper claims that Forest are standing firm on their £40m asking price and this could open the door for Chelsea to make a move as they remain interested in the Wales international.

Spurs and Chelsea are in the market to sign a forward before the window closes on September 1 and have both identified the 22-year-old as a serious transfer target.

Tottenham lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier in August, leaving manager Ange Postecoglou with Richarlison as his only senior striker. Argentinian youngster Alejo Véliz was signed from Rosario Central.

However, Véliz is seen as a long-term project for the club and is not ready for first-team action yet. Richarlison has not hit the ground running since moving to Tottenham last summer from Everton.

The Brazil international has netted just three times and recorded four assists in 37 matches across all competitions. The 26-year-old has featured in two games so far this season in the Premier League but he’s yet to find the back of the net.

His goal-scoring exploits are not encouraging therefore Spurs need to sign another forward to bang in the goals.

Negotiations frustrating

According to the Independent, Negotiations between Tottenham and Forest have been frustrating so far with the latter not ready to reduce the valuation for Johnson.

It is believed that personal terms between Spurs and Johnson will not be an issue, however, the only way a deal could be wrapped up is if the North Londoners meet his asking price.

It is believed that Chesea are not in advanced talks with Steve Cooper’s side for Johnson as they continue to search the market for a forward. The Blues have already brought in two forwards following the arrival of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku but a long-term injury to the latter could see the club sign another forward.

The Independent claims that Chelsea would make a move for Johnson late in the window if his future is not decided. Johnson, who has established himself as a key player at Nottingham Forest, has three years left on his contract.

He finished as the club’s second-highest goal scorer with 10 goals, just one shy of Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi last season. He has featured in Forest’s two league games this season so far.

