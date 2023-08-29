Man Utd consider move Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United aren’t short of left-backs with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Álvaro Fernandez on the books, but Shaw and Malacia are currently injured while Fernandez is only deemed worthy of the bench in their absence, so Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for a replacement.

Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports says United are looking at Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne but also have their eye on Sergio Reguilon. The 26-year-old joined Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid in 2020 and has gone on to make 67 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with nine assists.

Reguilon was somewhat of a regular in his first two seasons at Spurs but spent 2022/23 on loan at Atletico Madrid, making only 12 appearances under Diego Simeone. The Spanish international hasn’t featured for Tottenham this campaign, so he should be granted a transfer for the right price.

Tottenham paid £32m for Reguilon three years ago and were requesting €30m (£26m) in 2022, so Man United won’t have to break the bank to sign him. Ange Postecoglou has preferred Destiny Udogie at left-back this season while Ben Davies has been backup, so Reguilon will have to leave to get playing time.

The summer transfer window shuts in a matter of days, so United don’t have long to make a move. Shaw has been ruled out for a few weeks with a muscle injury while Malacia isn’t expected back for a while either. Brandon Williams probably would have been an option had he not been loaned out to Ipswich Town, so United are short on viable alternatives.

Reguilon would surely jump at the chance to join a club of Manchester United’s calibre if he’s not getting opportunities in North London, but the report doesn’t say a bid has been lodged. The Red Devils are considering targets to fix their problem in defence but haven’t made an offer yet.