Man Utd receive boost in pursuit of Chelsea star Cucurella

Manchester United have received a big boost in pursuit of Chelsea star Marc Cucurella as the Blues are ready to let the defender leave this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After Luke Shaw’s muscle injury that is expected to keep him out for an extended period, the Red Devils have decided to make a move for a new left-back late in this window.

Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for Erik ten Hag’s side with Marco Alonso, Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Bertrand being among them, but Cucurella is reportedly their primary target.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are planning to sign the Spaniard on a short-term loan deal to add depth to the left-back position amid Shaw’s absence and have already opened formal talks with Chelsea to learn about the details of signing him.

Now, writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Chelsea are open to letting Cucurella leave on loan this summer so this is a big boost for United to secure his signature to reinforce their defence.

Cucurella to Man Utd

But, the journalist claims that the West London club want a significant loan fee and his full salary to be covered by United to allow him to move to Old Trafford.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United and Chelsea spoke on Saturday about Marc Cucurella loan deal, as revealed yesterday. Understand Chelsea are open to letting Cucurella leave on loan but only at their conditions (loan fee/salary coverage).”

After being impressed by his displays for Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea signed him in a £60m deal last summer and made him the most expensive left-back in the world.

However, the move didn’t pan out for the Spaniard as he struggled to showcase his best at Stamford Bridge since the switch and as a consequence of that, he has lost his place in the Blues starting eleven in recent times.

Nevertheless, Cucurella is a talented player and can play multiple positions on the left side, from defence to attack. He is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and is efficient in defensive contributions.

So, he could turn out to be a solid addition to United’s defence to replace Shaw. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to acquire his service in this transfer window to bolster their backline.