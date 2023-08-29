Man Utd eye swoop for Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Manchester United strengthened their midfield over the summer with Mason Mount signing from Chelsea, but Erik ten Hag may be on the hunt for another addition to the engine room if reports are to be believed.

Mount hasn’t had the most convincing start to life at Old Trafford while Casemiro has looked short of form early on, so United are hoping to sign a ball-winner midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph says the Red Devils are interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and might have a chance to lure him to Manchester as he’s not commanding a starting place at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old joined Spurs from Southampton in 2020 and has gone on to make 147 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals with 16 assists. Hojbjerg was a regular in his first three seasons at Tottenham, featuring in 111 of a possible 116 Premier League games.

Hojbjerg has played in both of Spurs league outings this campaign, but they’ve been from the bench. The Danish international has amassed only 44 minutes of playing time from a possible 180 under Ange Postecoglou, so he might be surplus to requirements.

Yves Bissouma has been preferred in midfield and is enjoying a bright start to 2023/24, so United might have luck trying to sign Hojbjerg. Spurs paid £15m for the midfielder three years ago but are requesting £35m now.

The Red Devils won’t have to break the bank for his signature but may need to cash in on deadwood to fund the transfer – Harry Maguire was offered out to West Ham United before a deal fell through, so they might have to find another way to raise clause.

The transfer window shuts in only a matter of days, so United are leaving it very let to get important business done – Spurs may not want to lose a squad player without enough time to find a replacement either.