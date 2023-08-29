Man Utd enquire about Brentford’s Rico Henry

Manchester United have opened talks with Brentford about the availability of defender Rico Henry as Erik ten Hag eyes a late swoop to sign a replacement for injured Luke Shaw, according to the Daily Mail.

United are keen on signing a new left-back before the window closes on Friday night and have been linked with several players including Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon, and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso.

However, the Daily Mail claims that Henry has now emerged as a surprise target and Man Utd have now made contact with Brentford to discuss a potential deal for the 26-year-old.

The former England U-20 international has been one of the most consistent performers for Brentford for the past few seasons, having joined from Walsall in 2016. He has racked up 201 appearances, scored five goals, and provided 11 assists across all competitions.

Last season, he helped the Bees to a 9th-placed finish in the Premier League as they were the only club to beat Manchester City home and away. The left-back featured in 39 games and made two assists in all competitions.

Henry has played in all of Brentford’s three league games this season, providing an assist. He is a key cog of Thomas Frank’s side therefore he would not come cheap.

Left-back reinforcement

Man Utd’s Shaw is expected to be on the sidelines for ‘months’ after sustaining a muscle injury, while his backup Tyrell Malacia is also injured and out for several weeks.

Brandon Williams has been loaned to Championship side Ipswich, so ten Hag is short of options at left-back and is looking to bring in reinforcements this week.

Henry could earn his first England call-up this week with Gareth Southgate regularly monitoring him this season. The injury to Shaw could hand the 26-year-old the chance to represent his country and may make his debut next month.

Henry has three years left on his current contract so Brentford are under no pressure to cash-in. He is valued at £24m by Transfermarkt but given his contract situation, United would need to offer a lot more.

Brentford will be extremely reluctant to sell Henry, especially this late in the window, so Man Utd will need to make an offer they can’t refuse if they want to get a deal done.

Read more: Romano: Man Utd receive big boost in pursuit of £60m star as club ready to do deal this summer