Tottenham ‘close in’ on signing Brennan Johnson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly edging closer to signing Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson before Friday’s transfer deadline, as per The Times.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Spurs have decided to sign a new striker to replace the 30-year-old. They have been linked with numerous options over the last few weeks but it appears they have now identified the Welsh international as the primary target.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that Tottenham have decided to accelerate their efforts to sign Johnson and have already launched an opening £43m bid. But, Forest have rejected the offer as they are keen on keeping hold of their star man. However, it has been suggested that Spurs haven’t been put off by Steve Cooper’s side’s stance and remain interested in signing him.

Now, according to the report by The Times, Spurs are closing in on a deal to sign Johnson after managing to persuade the striker to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The report further claims that the striker is keen on playing under Ange Postecoglou and joining Tottenham so Forest have opted to change their stance and are now ready to let their star man leave should the Lilywhites submit an offer of around £50m.

Johnson to Tottenham

The Times also states that Forest are expecting Spurs to match their asking price and Davinson Sanchez could be included in this deal to move to the City Ground.

Johnson has already showcased his talent during a very short spell in the Premier League and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance at the newly renovated White Hart Lane should he eventually joins the club.

It is going to be interesting to see how Postecoglou uses Johnson if Spurs sign him over the coming days. The 22-year-old is comfortable playing in the flanks but, Tottenham need a new striker following Kane’s departure as Richarlison hasn’t been able to perform at his best in the first few games of this season.

Meanwhile, after defeating Bournemouth last weekend, Tottenham will travel to the Craven Cottage in midweek to take on Fulham in the Carabao Cup before facing off versus Burnley in the Premier League next weekend. Spurs will be looking to win both games to continue their momentum going ahead of the international break.