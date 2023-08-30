Man Utd agree personal terms with Marc Cucurella

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle over personal terms with Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Man United have been pursuing a new left-back over the past couple of days after the muscle injury for Luke Shaw. Cucurella was one of the candidates on their shortlist, and Romano reports that the club have now finalised terms with the Spanish star.

The club won’t negotiate with anyone else and they want to sign the 25-year-old as soon as possible. Romano earlier revealed that United offered a loan fee in excess of £2 million, but Chelsea are eyeing a much higher figure. Talks are ongoing.

Possible permanent deal

United are presently without Shaw and Tyrell Malacia with injuries. They have a young left-back in Alvaro Fernandez in their ranks, but manager Erik ten Hag does not appear prepared to trust him with a starting role for the coming months.

Diogo Dalot started as the makeshift left-back versus Nottingham Forest over the weekend. The Portuguese was all over the place with his positioning and needed extra assistance from his central defenders for most of the game.

Ten Hag has now earmarked Cucurella as the ideal fit for the role. He has been poor since his switch to the English capital from Brighton & Hove Albion and is now the third-choice at Chelsea behind Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen.

At United, he could be a regular starter for the next few months at least until Shaw or Malacia return. As per David Ornstein‘s update, it is said that it could be an initial loan which suggests that a permanent move could be possible.

Cucurella has failed to replicate his strong performances at Brighton since his transfer to Chelsea. A switch to Old Trafford offers him the chance to revive his career and re-establish himself as a leading full-back in the Premier League.