Chelsea considering making move for Joao Felix

Chelsea are lining up a late move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix as a possible replacement for Christopher Nkunku, according to 90min.

The report claims that the collapse of the move for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise and Arsenal dismissing an enquiry over Emile Smith Rowe has seen the Blues switch attention to Felix.

It is believed that the West Londoners board have approved the transfer of the Portugal international having been ‘in contact’ with his agent to discuss a move. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino will have the final say on whether the deal goes ahead. The Argentinean coach is keen to bring in another forward and could now sign-off a move to bring Felix back to the club following his loan spell at Stamford Bridge last season.

Chelsea are short of forwards following a long-term injury to summer signing Nkunku, while academy graduate Armando Broja is yet to make the matchday squad for any games this season.

Open to sell

According to 90min, Atletico Madrid want to sell Felix this summer and will welcome another loan move. Barcelona have shown keen interest in the 23-year-old, however, their financial situation is making it difficult to complete a deal.

The defending La Liga champions are close to signing Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo in the coming days. After the transfer is completed, it is said that Barca will then consider bringing in another forward such as Felix.

Chelsea’s financial position makes them favourites to wrap up a deal and having played for the Blues last season, the versatile forward would be open to returning to London this summer.

Felix, who is valued at £43m by Transfermarkt, racked up 20 appearances and scored four goals across all competitions for Chelsea last term.

