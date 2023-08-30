Chelsea in talks to sign Man City forward Cole Palmer

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are currently in talks with Manchester City to sign Cole Palmer on a permanent deal.

The London giants have been searching for offensive reinforcements over the past few weeks, and they are now prioritising a move for Palmer from the Premier League champions.

As per Romano, Chelsea have had contacts on the player’s side and the attacker would be open to joining the club. However, Man City want £45 million to advance with discussions.

Huge potential

The 21-year-old has made 41 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side in his young career. He has only 6 goals and 2 assists to his name, but has impressed with the limited playing time afforded to him.

He has already made a big impact for City in the current campaign. He gave them the lead against Arsenal in the Community Shield coming off the bench, but it was not enough to secure the title.

The 21-year-old went on to score the equalising goal against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup as City won via a penalty shoot-out.

There is huge potential in the Englishman and Chelsea seem intent on bringing him to Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline. He won’t come on the cheap for them with a price tag of £45 million.

Palmer has exclusively played on the right wing for City this season, but he has also operated from the other flank as well as in the no.10 spot. He also has the ability to feature from central midfield.

His versatility would make him a good piece of investment for Chelsea. He is far from a finished article, but would fit into Chelsea’s project as he could develop into a top-quality attacker in future.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe in recent days, but Palmer could be a better buy for them. Smith Rowe’s recent injury concerns would make him a risky signing.