Man Utd closing in on a deal to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Sofyan Amrabat after Fiorentina have given the midfielder permission to travel to the UK in order to undergo medical, as per Football Insider.

The Red Devils have prioritised strengthening their engine room in this transfer window and have already purchased Mason Mount from Chelsea. However, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen on adding another midfielder to the squad before the end of this window.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Amrabat being mentioned as a primary target.

After being linked with him throughout the summer, United opened formal talks with Fiorentina yesterday to sign the African before Friday’s deadline.

It has been suggested that Man Utd submitted a loan offer to sign Amrabat but Fiorentina rejected that proposal as they don’t want to let him leave on loan and are only considering selling him this summer as his current contract is set to expire in less than 12 months.

Amrabat to Man Utd

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano recently stated that United haven’t placed any official bid yet and their first offer was an informal proposal. But, Ten Hag’s side are prepared to submit a formal offer soon and Fiorentina are ready to let their star man leave for a loan deal if an obligation to buy option is included.

Now, according to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd have managed to find a ‘breakthrough’ in negotiations with Fiorentina and are checking the final details of this deal at the moment.

The report further claims that Amrabat has been given permission to travel to Manchester to undergo medical and hold talks regarding personal terms before concluding the move.

Amrabat has caught the attention of several big European clubs in recent times after displaying impressive performances during last year’s Qatar World Cup, helping Morocco to secure fourth place in this competition.

The African – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – has already showcased his talent at the highest level so he would certainly strengthen United’s engine room if Man Utd eventually manage to secure his signature before Friday’s deadline.