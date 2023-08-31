Arsenal eye loan move to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia on a season long loan during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

The Gunners are looking to add reinforcements to their backline in the final hours before the deadline this summer. Arsenal have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, but the report says Garcia is emerging as a serious target.

In 2021, the North Londoners tried to sign the defender when he left Manchester City. However, Barcelona won the race to sign the 22-year-old and he completed a move to the Nou Camp.

Garcia made his way through the youth ranks at Barcelona before moving to the Etihad Stadium to further his development. After a few years in the Sky Blues’ youth teams, the centre-back broke into the senior squad under Pep Guardiola in the 2019/20 term.

But after failing to cement his place at City, the Spanish international opted to make a return to Catalonia. However, the defender has once again failed to nail down a regular starting spot under Xavi.

Garcia has mainly been a bit-part player at Barcelona over the past year. The Blaugrana have the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen in their ranks, who are ahead of the Spaniard in the pecking order.

Late move

It appears Arsenal could be ready to offer Garcia a fresh start back in the Premier League as the Daily Star says Arteta is eyeing a late move to sign his compatriot on a season-long loan.

Arsenal signed Jurien Timber to bolster the backline earlier this summer. Unfortunately, the Holland international picked up a serious injury after playing just two games and is expected to miss the majority of the season.

Arteta has relied on Ben White and William Saliba at centre-back so far this campaign and he also has Gabriel Magalhaes at his disposal but it seems he may want to bring in another defender before Friday’s deadline.

Garcia is a known quantity for Arteta as the two worked together during their time at City. The two could be reunited as Arsenal plot a move to sign the Barca defender on loan to help shore up their defence this season.

Even if Barcelona were only interested in selling Garcia on a permanent basis, he’s valued at £8.5m by Transfermarkt so he should be available at a bargain price this summer and he could prove to be a shrewd piece of business by the Gunners.