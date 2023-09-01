Arsenal could sign Bitello on deadline day

Arsenal aren’t expected to do a lot of business on deadline day, but Graeme Bailey told Talking Transfers that the Gunners could sign Bitello before the summer transfer window closes. The 23-year-old joined Gremio from FC Cascavel in 2019 and has gone on to make 91 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals with eight assists.

Bitello is rated highly at the Arena do Grêmio, catching the eye of Sporting Director Edu Gaspar who has ties in Brazil, but a deal fell through in July due to both sides failing to agree on a price. Arsenal looked to have signed Bitello for £6.8m, but he remains at Gremio for the time being. Bailey isn’t convinced a move is completely dead, however.

In quotes relayed by TBR Football , he said: “The one I would keep an eye on might be Bitello, the Gremio midfielder they did like a lot. In the end, Gremio were asking for too much money, (and it) didn’t happen. But given Edu’s relationship in Brazil, it wouldn’t surprise me if they came back to that.”

No need?

Arsenal aren’t short of options in midfield with Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny and Sambi Lokonga at their disposal, but Jorginho isn’t commanding a starting place, Elneny has been injured all season so far and Lokonga is surplus to requirements, so there is a void that could be filled with Bitello.

The Brazilian is a talented box-to-box midfielder who can turn over possession while creating chances at the other end. He’s comfortable on the ball and can carry from deep, drawing fouls and making opportunities for his teammates, so it’s easy to see why Arsenal are keen.

Bitello would be fifth in the current Arsenal squad for tackles (1.5 per game), fourth for interceptions (1.1 per game), joint-second for chances created (2.0 per game), third for successful dribbles (1.1 per game) and first for fouls won (2.9 per game), so he would improve the squad.

Time will tell if Arsenal return for the midfielder before the window shuts, however, as Mikel Arteta seems content with his options for now. Perhaps if an existing player was sold, that might pave the way for a replacement to be signed, but the Gunners are running out of time to get business done.