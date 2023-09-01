Jonny Evans signs one-year contract with Man Utd



Manchester United have confirmed that Jonny Evans has rejoined the club on a free transfer after eight seasons by signing a one-year contract.

The Northern Irishman was released by Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League in May. Evans was handed a short-term deal to train and play in pre-season for Man United, and the club have now officially confirmed that the 35-year-old has rejoined the club on a 12-month contract.

He told United’s official website: “I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home. This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.” “I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

Surprise deal

Evans started training with United in their pre-season campaign to work on his fitness, but there were suggestions that he could end up staying at the club. United head coach Erik ten Hag recently confirmed that talks were underway over an extended contract for him and Evans has now signed for the season.

The former Leicester man may not make a league start for United unless there is a huge injury crisis, but could get playing time in the Carabao Cup if ten Hag chooses to rotate. With Raphael Varane injured for a number of weeks, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are the first-choices in central defence.

Both of them could be rested for the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace. We could see Evans and Harry Maguire partnered together. Evans, who previously won three Premier League titles with United, becomes their 6th summer signing after Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Altay Bayindir and Sergio Reguilon.