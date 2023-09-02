Liverpool eye move for PSV’s Johan Bakayoko in January

Liverpool are lining up a move for PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko in the January transfer window as they prepare for the eventual departure of Mohamed Salah, according to the Daily Express.

Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad – who are keen on signing the Egypt international before their summer transfer window ends on September 7.

Al Ittihad had an offer worth £150m dismissed immediately by the Reds, however, they are not ready to give up just yet. It is believed that the Saudi club will return with an improved bid as they look to convince Liverpool to sell one of their best players.

The Merseysiders’ stance still remains that Salah is not for sale. Speaking at his pre-match conference on Friday morning, Jurgen Klopp claimed that the 31-year-old is committed to the club and he expects Salah to stay at Anfield despite Al Ittihad’s determination to secure his signature.

“Mo is super committed Mo is super committed – really in training ,fully there,” Klopp said via GOAL. And in the leadership meetings this week, he was fully in. I have to deal with facts, and my fact is: ‘All good, we are here and everything is fine’.

Replacement

Liverpool are hoping to keep Salah until at least next summer but there is a chance Al Ittihad could return in January if they fail to strike a deal over the coming days.

Klopp has a history of signing replacements early and with it looking increasingly likely that Salah will leave Anfield at some point in the next 12 months, Liverpool could move for a winger this winter.

The Express claims that Liverpool have already identified Bakayoko as the Egyptian’s replacement and may launch a formal swoop for the PSV star in January.

The Belgium international was linked with a move to several Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window including Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Brentford, Liverpool, Everton, and Burnley.

According to the Daily Express, Bakayoko rejected a £34m move to Brentford in order to play in the Champions League with PSV. However, he could be tempted by a switch to Liverpool in the winter window.

Bakayoko is regarded as one of the best talents in the Eredivisie following his impressive performances for PSV. He was ever-present for the Red and Whites as they finished 2nd in the Eredivisie and won both the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield last season. Bakayoko racked up 39 appearances across all competitions, scored nine goals, and provided six assists for PSV last term.

The versatile forward has featured in six games for PSV and recorded four assists as they picked up six points from their first two league games.

Read more: ‘Not cool’ – Liverpool boss confirms fresh injury setback, star ruled out of Aston Villa clash