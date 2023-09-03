Arsenal could make move for Martin Zubimendi in January

Arsenal will revive their interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January after failing to secure his signature on deadline day, according to Football Transfers.

The online news portal claims the Gunners made a late move for the 24-year-old midfielder and held talks with his representatives about a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium during the closing stages of the summer window.

The North Londoners were linked with a move for Zubimendi throughout the summer but cooled their interest after signing no.1 target Declan Rice from West Ham for £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

Rice has made a promising start to his Arsenal career after helping Mikel Arteta’s side claim the FA Community Shield following a penalty-shootout win over defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

The England midfielder has featured in all of Arsenal’s three league games this season with the North Londoners picking up seven points so far. He is expected to play a key role for Arsenal this term as they look to secure more silverware.

However, Arteta was keen on further strengthening his squad before the window closed on Friday night after Jurrien Timber was ruled out for several months with a knee injury.

Further Reinforcement

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal made a last gasp attempt to sign Zubimendi but failed to get a deal over the line. The report says the Gunners may revive their interest in January depending on the state of their squad this winter.

If Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey leaves the club then Arsenal are likely to make a fresh attempt to sign Zubimendi. The Ghana international has been attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League and could make a move if a suitable offer is made.

Zubimendi could be an ideal replacement for Partey as they both play in similar positions for their respective clubs. Zubimendi is regarded as one of the best young talents in Spain due to outstanding displays for Sociedad.

The Spain international, who is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, has featured in all three league games for the La Liga side this campaign. He could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal if they decide to move for him in the winter window.

