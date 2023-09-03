Chelsea tipped to make move for Eden Hazard

Chelsea could make a shock move to re-sign ex-Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard even though the summer transfer window is closed, according to the Daily Express.

The newspaper claims that the Blues lack experienced players in the squad and could launch a surprise move to take the Belgium forward back to Stamford Bridge. Hazard could be an influential figure alongside Brazil’s long-serving defender Thiago Silva if he completes his move to West London.

Hazard is currently without a club after mutually terminating his contract with Madrid. He had one year left on his contract with the La Liga giants, having joined from Chelsea in 2019.

The 32-year-old racked up 76 appearances, scored seven goals, and recorded 12 assists for Carlo Ancelotti’s side during a hugely disappointing time at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He claimed many titles with Real Madrid including two La Liga titles, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup.

However, last season he featured in just 10 games and made three goal contributions. The versatile forward failed to command a starting berth at Madrid due to persistent injuries and lack of form.

Hazard was willing to stay in Spain until his contract with the club ended next summer, however, Real Madrid wanted to offload the Belgian due to his huge weekly wage.

Experienced reinforcement

Chelsea have one of the youngest squads in the Premier League and bringing in Hazard would help take away the pressure from some of the young forwards at the club, especially summer signing Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson has not made the best of starts to his Chelsea career and on Saturday, the Senegal international missed a sitter in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. The 22-year-old has featured in all four of the Blues’ league games and scored once.

Hazard is not a centre-forward but has the ability to be one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he scored 110 goals and registered 92 assists in 352 matches in all competitions.

The former Lille star helped the West Londoners win several titles such as the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Europa League.

The 32-year-old has lost his way in recent years but a move back to Chelsea could reignite his passion for the game and get him back to his best.

