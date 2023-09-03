[Teams] Arsenal vs Man Utd: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in a huge clash in North London.

Mikel Arteta has suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of the game with the news that Thomas Partey is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury in training.

Gabriel is recalled to start in defence alongside William Saliba while Oleksandr Zinchenko returns at left-back with Jacub Kiwior dropping to the bench. Ben White moves to right-back in Partey’s absence.

Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place in goal so David Raya remains on the bench for Arsenal. Declan Rice starts once again in the defensive midfield position for the Gunners with Martin Odegaard captaining the side in the advanced midfield role.

Kai Havertz retains his place in Arsenal’s starting eleven while Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in support. It means Leandro Trossard, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe have to make do with places on the bench.

As for Man Utd, Andre Onana keeps his place in goal while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are the full-backs. Victor Lindelof starts alongside Martinez in the absnece of the injured Raphael Varane.

Casemiro anchors the midfield with Christian Eriksen starting in the middle of the park. Mason Mount is out injured but Bruno Fernandes starts once again and Erik ten Hag will be looking to the Portuguese international to provide the teams creativity today.

Antony and Marcus Rashford start in attack for Man Utd while Anthony Martial leads the line up front. Rasmus Hojlund is in the squad after recovering from injury but he has to settle for a place on the bench along with new signing Sergio Regulion.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Raya, Nelson

Man Utd

Onana; Wan Bissaka, Lindelöf, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno; Anthony, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Bayindr, Maguire, Hojlund, Regulion, Garnacho, Evans, Gore, Hannibal, Pellistri