Man Utd boss gives update on Lisandro Martinez after being forced off against Arsenal

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has revealed that he is unaware of the extent of the injury Lisandro Martinez suffered in the defeat against Arsenal.

The Argentina international started the game against the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (3 September) in the Premier League. But the 25-year-old was taken off in the 67th minute and was replaced by Harry Maguire.

Speaking via the Metro after the 3-1 loss to Arsenal, Ten Hag disclosed that Martinez complained about an issue with his foot during the fixture.

The Dutch manager expressed anxiousness regarding the centre-back’s fitness scare and says they’ll have to wait for further assessments before knowing the full extent of the problem.

“Licha [Martinez] said he had a problem with his foot. I am not sure how or what if it’s an injury. We have to wait and see and make the diagnosis”

Man United managed to take the lead against the Gunners through Marcus Rashford. The England international scored his first goal of the 2023/24 term against Mikel Arteta’s team with a fine finish.

However, Arsenal managed to equalise soon after. Martin Odegaard got the better of Andre Onana and brought the game back to level pegging. The Norwegian has started the season in fine form for the North London side.

Martinez partnered alongside Victor Lindelof due to Raphael Varane’s unavailability. The Argentine had a decent game overall and made some important interceptions.

Will Martinez be out for long?

But after the former Ajax Amsterdam defender’s substitution, United looked vulnerable at the back. Lindelof was also replaced by Jonny Evans, who recently signed a short-term deal at the Manchester-based club.

Man Utd almost took the lead in the final minutes of normal time. However, Aljenadro Garnacho’s goal was ruled out for offside. To pile on the Red Devils’ misery, Declan Rice put Arsenal ahead in stoppage time before Gabriel Jesus wrapped things up to make it 3-1.

Martinez was pivotal to United’s success last season. He has formed a solid partnership with Varane in the last year. His absence would be a huge blow if the defender is ruled out for any prolonged period so Man Utd will pray for good news once the injury is assessed.