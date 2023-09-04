Tottenham on the verge of selling Sanchez to Galatasaray

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with Galatasaray to sell Davinson Sanchez and the player is now set to undergo medical before the move gets finalised, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Although the Premier League’s summer window has already slammed shut, the Turkish window remains open until September 15 and Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their backline by acquiring the Spurs star’s service before the deadline.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Tottenham have agreed to sell Sanchez to Galatasaray and the Turkish giant will pay a fee of around £9m-13m[€10m-€15m] to acquire the South American service.

The journalist further claims that Sanchez is currently on international duty with his national team in Colombia so his medical will occur there within the next 24 hours before he signs a contract until 2027.

Romano wrote:

“Davinson Sánchez to Galatasaray, here we go! Agreement reached with Spurs on fee between €10/15m with add-ons included. Understand Sánchez will sign until June 2027. Understand medical will be next 24h in Colombia. Sánchez, almost done.”

Sanchez to leave Tottenham

After joining Tottenham back in 2017, the South American struggled to showcase his best in the English top-flight over the last few years. So, it is the right decision to cash-in on him, especially given his current contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

However, Tottenham are currently short in numbers in their centre-back position and they will now be even thinner after the Colombian’s departure.

It was thought that Spurs would sign a new defender after purchasing Micky van de Ven to strengthen their backline, but, they didn’t do that this summer.

So, the North Londoners will be hoping that they won’t pick up any injury issues this season, especially at their back as they only have Cristian Romero and Van de Ven as the centre-back options at the moment with Eric Dier seemingly not on Postecoglou’s plan.

Therefore, purchasing a new centre-back in January seems an absolute necessity for Spurs and it is going to be interesting to see whether they opt to do that at the beginning of the new year.