Bailly and Van de Beek could still leave Man Utd

According to ESPN, Manchester United duo Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek could leave the club with the transfer windows still open in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Man United have parted ways with several players over the summer. Dean Henderson, Fred and Anthony Elanga were among the high-profile stars that were sold on permanent deals. Bailly and Van de Beek were also linked with possible departures, but nothing materialised before the English transfer window closed on Friday.

However, this has not ended their prospects of leaving Old Trafford this month, according to ESPN. The outlet claim that United are optimistic of receiving offers from clubs in Turkey as well as Saudi where the transfer windows remain open until September 15th and September 7th respectively.

Cut-price exits

Bailly and Van de Beek have not made the matchday squads during the first four games of the new Premier League season. Van de Beek was involved for United during the pre-season tour of the United States, but it seems clear that he has no future at the club, having been completely out-of-favour since the start of the campaign.

Bailly, on the other hand, has not been involved with United in any capacity right from pre-season. The centre-back’s last game for United came in a friendly last summer. He had an unsuccessful loan spell with Marseille last season, and has now been deemed surplus to requirements despite the recent injury to Raphael Varane.

On deadline day, United confirmed the re-signing of Jonny Evans on a 12-month contract. This is a clear hint that Bailly has no future at the club. Bailly and Van de Beek are currently on £80,000 per week and £120,000 per week respectively and United will be hoping to remove them from their wage bill as soon as possible.

Saudi clubs are capable of paying much more than their current salaries, but it may not be possible with Turkish teams. In case the duo were to move to the Super Lig in the coming days, United may need to compensate them for accepting pay-cuts.