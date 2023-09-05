Fenerbahce preparing surprise transfer bid for Jorginho

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Fenerbahce are preparing a surprise offer to sign Arsenal midfielder Jorginho before their transfer window closes.

The Italian joined Arsenal from Chelsea for £12 million in January this year, and he was regularly involved for the club during the second half of last season. However, he has been limited to only 17 minutes in the current campaign, and Takvim claim that Fenerbahce are keen on landing his signature.

The Istanbul giants are lining up a lucrative package for the former Napoli man, and Takvim report that the proposal is expected to reach around £17 million. Jorginho’s current contract with Arsenal expires in June next year, but the London club have the option to prolong his stay for another 12 months.

Unlikely deal

Arsenal suffered an untimely setback last weekend with Thomas Partey picking up a groin injury. This has left them with Declan Rice and Jorginho as the only defensive midfielders in the squad. Mohamed Elneny is continuing his rehabilitation after sustaining up a serious knee injury at the start of the year.

It is highly unlikely that Arsenal will contemplate selling Jorginho even though they have the opportunity to make a profit. Meanwhile, the midfielder himself is not considering a move away from the English capital, and this has been repeatedly stated by his represent Joao Santos this summer.

Earlier last month, Santos told Tuttomercatoweb that Jorginho is looking forward to his sixth season in English football amid interest from Fenerbahce. The agent added that the midfielder is appreciated in Saudi Arabia and Spain, but he is an important player for Arsenal and will stay there.

Hence, Jorginho is set to continue at Arsenal despite the speculation. If Partey was fully fit, the scenario could have been different, but that is not the case. The Ghanaian got injured in training with the club last week, and Daily Mail claim that he could be out of action for around 6 weeks.