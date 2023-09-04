Man Utd were keen on signing Joao Palhinha this summer

Manchester United were reportedly prioritising a swoop for Fulham star Joao Palhinha in the recently concluded summer window before opting to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, as per Football Insider.

Erik ten Hag has recently revealed that he wanted to sign a new holding midfielder as United didn’t have a number six other than Casemiro so, Man Utd have decided to secure Amrabat’s signature on a loan deal this summer.

However, according to the report by Football Insider, the Moroccan wasn’t the ‘number one’ option in Ten Hag’s wish-list, rather it was Palhinha – who the Dutch boss identified as the primary target.

But, the report claims that Fulham’s £90m price tag forced the Red Devils to shift focus on alternative targets and in the end, they signed Amrabat by paying a £9m loan fee plus there is an option included in this deal to make the move permanent for £21m next summer.

Palhinha was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich on the deadline day and he even completed the medical. But, the Bavarian club eventually failed to finalise the deal before the deadline so a move didn’t materialise. As a result, he has now returned to Fulham and will be playing at the Craven Cottage until January at least.

Palhinha to Man Utd

After joining Marco Silva’s side last summer, the 28-year-old showcased his talent in the Premier League last season, helping his side finish in mid-table having just won the promotion.

Palhinha is a holding midfielder by traits but can also be deployed in a box-to-box role. He is dynamic, good in the air, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, is excellent in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Fulham star is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary qualities to play in any elite team in the world. So, he would’ve been a great signing for United had they managed to secure his signature this summer.

Now, it is going to be interesting to see whether United opt to formalise their interest in signing him in January, but if Fulham stay firm on their valuation then it will be extremely difficult for Ten Hag’s side to acquire his service.