Sergio Ramos turned down late summer move to Man Utd

Spain legend Sergio Ramos rejected a last-ditch transfer offer from Manchester United before sealing a move to Sevilla on a free transfer on Monday, according to the Sun.

Ramos has been without a club since his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired in July. He was linked with a move to several clubs including Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, Galatasaray, FC Porto, MLS as well as Man Utd.

The newspaper claims that United approached Ramos following the injury to his former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane last month as Erik ten Hag looked to bolster his defensive options during the latter stages of the window.

According to the report, the Red Devils made a last-minute bid to convince the 37-year-old to move to Old Trafford, however, United were slow in their dealing before offering him a one-year contract worth £73,000-a-week. Ramos rejected the offer ‘immediately’ – something that didn’t go down too well with Man Utd.

Jonny Evans eventually rejoined United on a one-year deal to provide defensive cover for ten Hag. The experienced defender had been training with the team and featuring in their pre-season games. He made his first appearance this season after coming off the bench in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Offer rejected immediately

After rejecting United, Ramos sealed a move to return to Sevilla. The centre-back came through Sevilla’s youth academy before joining Real Madrid in 2005.

During his time at Sevilla, he racked up 49 appearances and scored three goals across all competitions. He became one of the best defenders in the world during his time at Real Madrid where he helped the club win several titles including La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

Ramos featured in over 600 matches, scored 101 goals, and recorded 40 in all competitions. He struggled to make a meaningful impact at PSG during his two years at the club. He managed to feature in 58 games and made seven goal contributions as he won the Ligue 1 and Trophée des Champions.

