Federico Valverde regrets not joining Man Utd in the summer

Federico Valverde is already regretting not leaving Real Madrid in the summer transfer window following interest from Manchester United, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional via Football365.

The Red Devils were among the clubs strongly linked with a move for the South American midfield during the summer as Erik ten Hag looked to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

Liverpool were also credited with an interest in Valverde and Football365 says some reports suggested that Man Utd and Liverpool had made bids to try and sign the talented 25-year-old.

Valverde snubbed the advances of the likes of Man Utd and opted to remain at Real Madrid as he believed he was an important part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans having establishing himself in recent seasons .

However, according to El Nacional via Football365, the £85 million-rated midfielder is already regretting his decision as he’s now realised his starting role is no longer guaranteed at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti signed Jude Bellingham in the summer from Borussia Dortmund and the 20-year-old has made an impressive start to life in Spain. The England international seems to have already cemented his place in the La Liga giants’ starting lineup.

Madrid also have other talented players at their disposal in the middle of the park so competition is fierce. The Spanish outfit can also call upon the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Will United revive their interest in Valverde?

The report suggests that Valverde could seek regular game time elsewhere if the situation continues as he now feels ‘secondary’. He believes he should be shown more love after turning down the likes of Man Utd in the summer and thinks the best thing he could have done is to leave Madrid.

After missing out on the Uruguayan international, United ended up signing Mason Mount from Chelsea and completed a deadline day swoop for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Ten Hag also has Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in his ranks, so it remains to be seen whether they would reignite their interest in Valverde if he comes on the market in the winter.

However, many fans would urge ten Hag to make a move for the Madrid man as Man Utd’s midfield has looked poor during the opening games of the new season. Amrabat may help improve things but United would be crazy to overlook a player like Valverde if he comes on the market.