Erik ten Hag disagreed with Man Utd chiefs before signing Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insisted on signing Sergio Reguilon despite club chiefs wanting to give youngster Alvaro Fernandez a chance, according to The Athletic (h/t The Sun).

On deadline day, the Red Devils made three additions to the squad. Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir arrived from Fenerbahce, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was acquired from Fiorentina and Reguilon was signed from Tottenham.

Ten Hag was forced into the market after Man Utd suffered a crisis at left-back during the closing stages of the window. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were both ruled out for several weeks due to injury issues.

Alex Telles and Brandon Williams were both allowed to leave on loan so United were left without a recognised senior left-back.

According to The Athletic via The Sun, Man Utd chiefs wanted to give highly-rated youngster Fernandez a chance to stake his claim to the left-back spot after impressing in the youth system.

However, ten Hag disagreed as he wanted a player with Premier League experience to reinforce his left-back position. As per the report, United initially targeted a loan move for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella but a proposed deal collapsed after he played in the Carabao Cup.

Easy deal

The Red Devils switched focus to Reguilon as they felt it was an easier deal to do. According to the report, Man Utd quickly sealed a deal with Tottenham to sign the Spaniard after agreeing to pay all of his £115,000-a-week wages with no loan fee required.

Fernandez was allowed to complete his proposed loan move to La Liga outfit Granada, and ten Hag got his left-back with Premier League experience after Reguilon completed his switch to Old Trafford on deadline day.

In the previous campaign, Ten Hag relied heavily on Shaw. The England international was pivotal to the Red Devils’ success in the Dutch manager’s first year in charge. In his absence, Malacia was often called upon.

With both first choice players unavailable, Diogo Dalot has had to play at left-back for United in recent fixtures. The Portugal international has looked uncomfortable on occasions in that role.

Understandably, the Dutch manager wanted to sign Reguilon this summer. However, the Spaniard has struggled since joining Tottenham from Sevilla so it remains to be seen how the 26-year-old will get on at Man Utd.