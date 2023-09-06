Rasmus Hojlund prioritised Man Utd transfer over other interested clubs

Manchester United summer signing Rasmus Hojlund prioritised signing for the Red Devils this summer amidst interest from a number of other teams.

As per the Metro, United acquired the Denmark international from Atalanta for an initial fee of £64 million plus £8 million in add-ons. The striker arrived at Old Trafford with a back injury. But the 20-year-old made his debut for the Red Devils against Arsenal last weekend.

Speaking to Tipsbladet via Metro, Hojlund admitted that several clubs wanted to sign him in the previous transfer window. However, the Dane had United as his first choice.

“There was a lot of interest, but for me Manchester United has always been the first priority.”

Hojlund’s journey to the Red Devils has been a fascinating one. The forward made a name for himself at Sturm Graz before Atalanta came calling. Subsequently, he caught a lot of people’s attention in Italy.

Gian Piero Gasperini trusted Hojlund to lead Atalanta’s line last season. The striker ended up with 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

Hojlund’s boost for United

At United, Erik ten Hag was unable to rely on most of his attackers in the previous campaign. The Dutch manager had an injury-prone Anthony Martial as one of his natural options in the number nine position.

Man United ended up signing Wout Weghorst on loan in January 2023 to provide cover up front. However, the Holland international left a lot to be desired. He was unable to score goals on a consistent basis for the Red Devils and returned to Burnley when his loan ended.

Hojlund’s addition looks like a breath of fresh air. The Danish national put in an impressive display against Arsenal. While United lost 3-1, the striker showcased his quality coming off the bench.

Man United desperately need a top class striker to lead the line up front and Hojlund has the potential to be the superstar fans have craved in recent years.