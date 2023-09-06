Man Utd ready to sell Scott McTominay in January

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to let Scott McTominay leave the club in the upcoming January transfer window, as per the Evening Standard.

The Red Devils were seemingly ready to listen to offers for the Scotsman and even received a £30m bid from West Ham United this summer. However, United rejected that proposal as they reportedly wanted a fee of around £45m to let him leave.

But the Hammers weren’t willing to match the Red Devils’ valuation so, they decided to cool down their interest as a result, a deal didn’t materialise.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Fulham were contemplating signing McTominay as a replacement for Joao Palhinha – who was on the verge of signing Bayern Munich on deadline day. But, they couldn’t agree on personal terms with the midfielder so a deal didn’t go through and he eventually stayed at Old Trafford.

However, according to the report by the Evening Standard, Man Utd are ready to let him leave in the January transfer window as he isn’t on Ten Hag’s long-term plan, making only 10 Premier League starts since the beginning of last season.

McTominay to leave Man Utd

It has been suggested that Man Utd’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations and they can’t afford to spend big on new signings unless they raise funds by selling some players.

McTominay is the most saleable asset United currently have and he can generate big money if they can manage to cash-in on him but Man Utd will have to lower their £45m valuation if they really want to do a deal in January.

Harry Maguire is another player – who can generate funds for United if they sell him. Ten Hag was ready to let him leave and sign a new defender this summer but, the Englishman didn’t want to leave and join West Ham – who were the only club made a concrete approach to sign him.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to sell McTominay and generate a sizable amount of money to help Ten Hag add more firepower in the upcoming winter window.