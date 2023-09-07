Tammy Abraham could return to England thanks to Lukaku

Tammy Abraham could return to the Premier League next summer if AS Roma agree a deal with Chelsea to sign Romelu Lukaku on a permanent basis, according to CaughtOffside.

Lukaku, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, completed a season-long loan to Roma in the summer transfer window.

The Belgium international made a return to the Serie A after spending last season on loan at Inter Milan where he played a key role in helping Simone Inzaghi’s side reach the UEFA Champions League final where they lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

The 30-year-old racked up 37 appearances, scored 14 times, and recorded seven assists across all competitions. He rejected a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Lukaku and Mourinho have worked together at different clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United during his time in England. He was not included in Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season tour of the United States after Pochettino made it clear he wasn’t part of his plans for the new season.

Lukaku has three years left on his contract with the Blues but he’s expected to leave on a permanent basis next summer. If his loan move at Roma turns permanent, then CaughtOffside claims this could pave the way for Abraham to return to the Premier League.

Replacement

According to CaughtOffside, Roma would fund any move for Lukaku by cashing-in on Abraham and the England international is keen on returning to the Premier League if he leaves next summer.

Abraham has emerged as one of the best forwards in Italy since joining Roma from Chelsea in 2021. The 25-year-old has featured in 107 games, netted 36 goals, and provided 12 assists across all competitions. He played a crucial role in helping the Giallorossi win the UEFA Europa Conference League title following a win over Feyenoord in the 2021/22 season.

Last season, he propelled Mourinho’s side to reach yet another European final but lost on penalties to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League. The former Chelsea academy star suffered an ACL injury in the final and will be out until later this year.

Abraham made 54 appearances and made 16 goal contributions in all competitions last term. His contract will expire in 2026 and he’s valued at £34m by Transfermarkt.

The report says Abraham would attract interest from several English clubs if he’s on the market next year with Aston Villa and West Ham named as potential suitors.

