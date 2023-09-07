Arsenal tipped to sign Fofana as Partey replacement

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey next summer, according to Football.London.

The report claims that Fofana’s asking price this summer was £30m (€35m) plus add-ons with Nottingham Forest reaching an agreement with Monaco but the 24-year-old turned down the move in order to stay with the Ligue 1 side.

However, Fofana’s asking price is expected to be even lower next summer. The midfielder has less than one year remaining on his contract and while Monaco are expected to trigger a one-year optional extension, the report suggest they will still have to cash-in for less than £30m in 2024.

The situation has alerted Arsenal as Football London says Arteta has ‘spotted’ Fofana as a potential replacement for Partey after being impressed by his performance in the Emirates Cup in pre-season.

The Gunners are now plotting a move for the Frenchman at the end of the season and could sign him in a bargain deal as they look to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Partey who has been hampered by injuries since moving to the Emirates Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2020. He featured in 103 games across all competitions, scored five goals, and provided four assists in the process.

Last season, he played a crucial role as the Gunners went close to clinching the Premier League title but fell short as they finished 2nd in the league table. The Ghanaian racked up 40 appearances and netted three times in all competitions.

Injury issues

Partey started the new campaign in an impressive fashion but suffered a muscular injury in training and is set to be on the sidelines for up to six weeks with the club hopeful he will return after the October international break.

Fofana is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in France following his consistent performances for Monaco, who are currently top of the league table with with 10 points after four games into the new season.

The France international has racked up 144 appearances, scored three goals, and provided 11 assists in all competitions since joining from Strasbourg in 2020. He helped the Racers claim the Coupe de la Ligue in the 2018/29 campaign during his time at the club.

Last season, he was ever-present for the Red and Whites as they finished 6th in the Ligue 1 standings after a tough start. He featured in 47 games and made four goal contributions across all competitions.

