Man Utd told Erik ten Hag isn’t the right man for the job

Manchester United have been told that Erik ten Hag won’t be able to help the Red Devils overcome the Premier League title drought.

After accumulating the lowest point tally in the club’s history in the 2021/22 season, United opted to appoint the Dutchman as the new head coach after being impressed by his performances during his time at Ajax Amsterdam.

The 53-year-old boss helped the Red Devils finish third in the league and win the Carabao Cup in his debut campaign, ending United’s six years of trophy drought.

So, after a promising start, expectations were high on Ten Hag ahead of his second season as the United boss. However, the record Premier League champions have looked fragile in the first four games of this term, losing half of those encounters and accumulating only six points out of a possible 12.

A few Man Utd fans have already started to question Ten Hag after a poor start to this season. Now, writing in the Daily Mail, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has stated that the former Ajax boss isn’t the best in class and he won’t be able to help United overcome 10 years of the Premier League title drought.

Pressure is on Ten Hag

The pundit further claims that United need a manager like Jurgen Klopp – who can take the responsibility of managing a big club like United and delivering success. But, Ten Hag doesn’t look like he has that quality.

However, Jordan states that Sir Alex Ferguson and Jurgen Klopp took time to find success at their respective clubs so Ten Hag could achieve that if he were to be afforded that time. But, at the moment he doesn’t seem like the right manager to help United reach their lofty ambitions.

Jordan wrote:

“Is Ten Hag the best in class? I would argue no. I certainly can’t see him ending the club’s title drought. What United really need is someone like Jurgen Klopp, someone capable of embracing it all, shouldering the huge responsibility of managing such a massive club and delivering success. “Someone who can harness the spirit and energy of the club from previous glories and set standards and outcomes reminiscent of yesteryears. Does that sound like Ten Hag? I don’t think so. Then again, it took four years for Ferguson and Klopp to win their first trophies in England so perhaps Ten Hag will prove me wrong if he is afforded such time to win the biggest prizes. But we’re four games into the new season and he’s already in deflection mode.”

Managers definitely need time to implement his philosophy in the squad and Ten Hag isn’t an exception to that. He has already showcased during his time at Ajax that he is a very good coach and can perform at the highest level. So, it would be extremely early to think about dismissing him from his duty.