AS Monaco full-back Vanderson proud to be linked with Man Utd transfer

AS Monaco full-back Vanderson is proud to have been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The defender is delighted with the recognition he is receiving.

Vanderson emerged as a target for United ahead of the summer with reports suggesting the Red Devils were linking up a move as Erik ten Hag looked to strengthen his defence.

The links continued throughout the summer with Barcelona also credited with an interest but a formal offer never arrived before the window slammed shut.

Despite this, the 22-year-old has admitted he is happy to have attracted interest from the ‘biggest clubs in the world’ and is pleased his work is being ‘recognised’.

Speaking to Trivela via Manchester Evening News, the right-back expressed his delight at being a target for top teams.

“It’s cool. Knowing that even if it’s nothing definitive, knowing that the work is recognised, even if it’s not so official, but it’s cool. The biggest clubs in the world, everyone knows. It’s great to know that your name is mentioned with big clubs.”

Vanderson signed for Monaco in January 2022 from Gremio. The full-back immediately made a place for himself in the Ligue 1 outfit’s starting lineup.

In the previous campaign, the defender was a key player for the French side. The Brazilian has started in every game for Adi Hutter’s team this season.

United have enough quality at right-back

United are going through an injury crisis in their backline at the moment. At left-back, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both on the sidelines. As a result, the Red Devils signed Sergio Reguilon on loan on deadline day from Tottenham to reinforce the position.

In central defence, Raphael Varane is once again out with an injury. However, the French national has had fitness issues almost every season since joining Manchester United. Lisandro Martinez also limped off against Arsenal last weekend.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans left a lot to be desired after coming on as substitutes at the Emirates Stadium as they were poor during the 3-1 defeat.

However, regarding the right-back area, the Dutch manager has two quality options in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. The former Crystal Palace star is currently first choice ahead of Dalot but both are solid options.

Therefore, Man Utd don’t need Vanderson and should focus on strengthening other areas of the defence before splashing out on another right-back.