Liverpool could look to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer

Liverpool could reportedly look to sign PSG ace Kylian Mbappe next summer, as per the French journalist Julien Laurens.

The World Cup winner has already made it clear that he is not going to extend his current contract with Les Parisiens and is willing to move away for free at the end of this season.

Real Madrid is reportedly the most likely destination for the 24-year-old if he leaves Parc des Princes next summer and it has even been reported that PSG think Mbappe already has a secret agreement with Los Blancos to move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

However, as long as things don’t get finalised, everything can happen and it seems Liverpool haven’t given up on their hopes of signing Mbappe by beating Real Madrid in this race.

Other English clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have also been mentioned as potential suitors for the Frenchman. But, those clubs appear to be way behind in the race at the moment.

Mbappe to Liverpool

Speaking on ESPN FC Show, Laurens has reported that Liverpool could look to push forward with a deal to sign Mbappe if he becomes available for free next summer and the forward could be tempted to move to Anfield as he likes the Merseyside club.

The journalist further claims that Mbappe has been impressed by Jurgen Klopp and the striker’s mother is a huge Liverpool fan. So, the Anfield club could manage to persuade the Frenchman to join them should they formalise their interest.

However, Laurens says that Real Madrid are currently the ‘outstanding favourite’ to acquire Mbappe’s service so it will be extremely difficult for Liverpool to sign the PSG star.

Laurens said:

“Real Madrid are still the outstanding favourite, of course, for next summer already. I think Liverpool have a case to put forward, especially if he is a free agent. Every big club in England should go for him and he will choose where he feels is best for him. His mum is a big fan of Liverpool, he likes Liverpool, he likes what Liverpool have done under Jurgen Klopp.”

Mohamed Salah on the one flank and Mbappe – valued at around £154m by Transfermarkt – on the other would be a mouth-watering prospect for Klopp’s side if they can purchase him next summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether Klopp’s side opt to make a concrete approach to sign Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their attack.