Chelsea suffer fresh injury blow, Lavia injured in training



According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea have suffered a fresh setback with midfielder Romeo Lavia picking up an injury in training.

The Belgian youngster joined the London giants from Southampton last month, but manager Mauricio Pochettino clarified that he needs a few weeks on the training pitch before making his debut.

Tavolieri has now revealed that the midfielder got injured in today’s training session, and may have suffered a muscle tear in his ankle. Chelsea are yet to provide any update on his condition.

Injury blow

Chelsea have had a poor start to the Premier League campaign and part of the reason have been injuries. They started pre-season with Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Reece James on the playing field, but they are now on the sidelines. Nkunku and Fofana have been ruled out with long-term injuries.

Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka are other notable absentees for the London giants, and it seems they could be joined by Lavia, who has yet to make his club debut. The Belgian was superb in his maiden top-flight season for Southampton which paved the way to join the Blues this summer.

It was anticipated that he would make his debut after the international break, but judging by Tavolieri‘s update, the £58 million signing could be out of action for some period of time. The news is a blow for Chelsea, who have had a tough start to the campaign despite spending £400 million on summer signings.

They started off with a hard-fought draw against Liverpool, but lost to West Ham United away from home. The victory against Luton Town was more or less expected, but no one predicted them to lose to Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. They need to find form after the break or there could be big question marks over Pochettino’s future.