Chelsea made enquiries to sign Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes

Chelsea made an enquiry to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino looked to rebuild his midfield, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims that the Blues were not the only club interested in securing Guimaraes’ signature with defending Premier League champions Manchester City also asking for his availability this summer.

Real Madrid also made an enquiry for the Brazil international in January this year but the report says the Magpies made it clear to all suitors they are not interested in selling the South American star and are now in talks to extend his contract. Liverpool reportedly had an offer worth £100m turned down by Eddie Howe’s side during the last days of the summer transfer window.

It is believed Guimaraes’s representatives are confident of agreeing a new deal with Newcastle until 2028. He has three years left on his current contract but the Magpies are keen to tie him down to a longer deal.

Guimaraes has forged a reputation as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since moving to St. James’ Park last January from Lyon. He wants to become a legend at Newcastle during his stay in England.

“I hope to be a legend here. I know that this club can be one of the giants. It starts this weekend,” he told The Players’ Tribune ahead of the 2023 Carabao Cup final against Manchester United. “It’s funny, but when I had the opportunity to move to Newcastle last year, I remember a lot of people telling me, ‘You’re crazy. This could be a disaster for you. They’re going to get relegated. You’ll never make the World Cup squad if you move there’. “At the time, Newcastle were third to last in the table. Everyone knew we were in trouble. But any time someone asked me what my dream was, from the time I was 15, I always said it was to play in the Premier League one day. “So I chose to come to Newcastle. But I have to be honest and say that never in a million years did I expect this experience. No, I would be lying to you if I said I would love it this much, and for the fans to have embraced me and my family like this.”

No agreement yet

According to 90min, Newcastle made an attempt to negotiate new terms with Guimaraes over a new long-term deal late in 2022, but they are now accelerating fresh talks following interest from the likes of Chelsea.

The 25-year-old helped Newcastle to secure Champions League qualification by finishing 4th in the Premier League table last season- racking up 40 appearances and making 10 goal contributions in all competitions.

This season, he has featured in four games for his side as they’ve struggled to churn out positive results so far, winning just one game and losing three in the process.

Read more: Chelsea ready to make £51m bid to sign 23-year-old star as Pochettino targets key addition