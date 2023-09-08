Liverpool made last minute attempt to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool made a last-ditch attempt to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window by offering £100m to the Magpies, according to AS.

The Spanish outlet claims that the Reds were keen on signing the Brazil international after Jurgen Klopp identified him as an ideal fit for the club as he looked to overhaul his midfield.

Liverpool knew Guimaraes would not be sold for cheap following his excellent performances last season, and AS claims a £100m bid was put on the table during the closing stages of the window. However, Newcastle rejected the proposal immediately.

The 25-year-old was one of the consistent performers for Newcastle last term as they defied the odds and secured Champions League qualification by finishing 4th in the Premier League table.

Guimaraes featured in 40 appearances across all competitions, scored five goals, and provided five assists as they reached the final of the Carabao Cup but lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

The South American has already made four appearances for his side this season as they’ve struggled to replicate last season’s form, winning just once and losing three so far. The versatile midfielder, who moved to St. James’ Park last January from Lyon, has made 61 appearances, netted 10 times, and registered six assists in all competitions.

Midfield reshape

Liverpool lost five senior midfielders this summer following the exits of Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho.

Keita, Milner, and Oxlade-Chamberlain left Anfield after their contracts with the club expired in June while Henderson and Fabinho departed to the Saudi Pro League.

The German had hinted at a summer rebuild from last season after missing out on Champions League football. The Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea.

Klopp was in the market for another central midfielder during the closing stages of the summer window and it appears Liverpool made a huge play to try and sign Guimaraes from Newcastle.

However, their mega bid was knocked back and the Reds ended up signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

