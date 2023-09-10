Arsenal and Liverpool in race for 18-year-old Antonio Nusa

Arsenal and Liverpool have joined the race to sign Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa – who rejected a big-money move to Chelsea in the summer, according to 90min.

The report claims that the Blues tabled a bid worth just under £26m for Nusa during the final stages of the summer window. However, the winger rejected the chance to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will continue to monitor his progress over the coming months but they could face stiff competition for his signature. According to 90min, Arsenal and Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Nusa and are sending scouts to keep a close eye on him.

Not only that, but there is interest from Europe as the report says Borussia Dortmund, Olympique Lyon, AS Monaco and Ajax are monitoring the winger ahead of the January window.

The 18-year-old proved he has a wise head on his shoulders after rejecting the chance to join Chelsea as he wants to take his time and choose the right club that can develop his abilities over the coming years.

Potential

Nusa made his way to Club Brugge in the summer of 2021. After spending some time with the Belgian outfit’s youth team, the forward broke into the first team in 2022.

In the current campaign, Nusa has seen his influence grow in the senior squad. He has made 10 appearances this season for Club Brugge, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The Norwegian wonderkid now has some of Europe’s top clubs chasing him and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Arsenal or Liverpool join Chelsea in formalising their interest.

Mikel Arteta is on the look out for another winger to provide support for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and Arsenal have shown they favour buying young up and coming players they can develop further so Nusa could emerge as a prime target.

At Liverpool, the attack is one of Jurgen Klopp’s strongest assets. However, there has been a change of guard over the years with the departures of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. It remains to be seen how long Mohamed Salah will last at Anfield amid strong links with Saudi Arabian clubs.

Every team needs to plan for the future. Now more than ever, it has arguably become imperative to sign players before their valuation skyrockets.

Therefore, it is understandable that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Nusa. The attacker has shown immense potential and he could develop into a top class player at the Emirates or Anfield if he ends up at either club.