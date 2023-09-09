Arsenal suffer major blow as Gabriel picks up injury

Arsenal have suffered a major blow as Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained an injury issue on international duty with Brazil.

The Gunners have already endured an injury setback at their back as the new signing Jurrien Timber has been sidelined for the majority of this season after picking up a serious knee ligament issue.

But, if Gabriel now misses out then that will be a huge blow for the North London club. The 25-year-old made his international debut for Brazil last night against Bolivia in the World Cup 2026 qualifying fixture.

However, he couldn’t end the game as he was substituted during the dying embers of this encounter due to an injury after facing a nasty challenge and was even pictured with ice on his thigh.

Fresh injury issue

So, Arsenal will now have to wait before knowing the severity of Gabriel’s issue. If his injury were to be anything serious then that will be a major blow for Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of next weekend’s important encounter against Everton.

After joining the club back in 2020 from LOSC Lille in a £22m deal, the Brazilian has established himself as an integral part of Arsenal’s starting eleven over the last few years.

However, surprisingly Arteta decided to commence this term with the South American on the bench. But, the Spaniard quickly realised that he needed Gabriel in the starting eleven to solidify the defence and started him in the excellent victory over Man Utd last Sunday.

The 25-year-old displayed impressive performance in that fixture so it was guaranteed that he would now be featuring regularly for Arsenal from now on this season. However, should he have to remain sidelined due to the injury then Arteta will now have to tweak his plan once again.

Therefore, the North Londoners will be hoping that Gabriel’s injury isn’t anything serious and he will be able to start the game against Everton next weekend.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny also sidelined owing to injury issues, Arsenal would not want to lose any more of their key players at the moment, given a busy run of fixtures is set to start after the international break.