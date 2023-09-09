Man Utd can still offload van de Beek this summer

Manchester United can still offload Donny van de Beek this summer with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce interested in signing him, as per a recent report.

Although the Premier League’s transfer market has already been slammed shut, the Turkish market remains open until next Friday so they can do business at the moment.

After moving to Old Trafford back in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam in a £40 deal, the 26-year-old has been enduring a difficult time in Manchester, making only a handful of appearances over the last few years.

It was thought when Erik ten Hag was appointed as the new United boss last summer that he would be able to bring the best out of his compatriot as the 26-year-old flourished his career at the Johan Cruijff ArenA under his guidance.

But, things didn’t change much and Ten Hag has now decided to let van de Beek leave the club. The Dutchman was previously linked with a move to Real Sociedad during the summer window and they even opened talks with the Red Devils to secure his signature, but a deal never materialised.

Van de Beek to leave Man Utd

Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient were reportedly also interested in signing the Netherlands international but they didn’t formalise their interest.

Now, according to the report by ESPN(via The Mirror), Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are looking to purchase van de Beek and United are ready to offload him.

The report further claims that Man Utd’s initial plan was to sell him permanently but they will now accept a loan move to remove him from the wage bill as he isn’t on Ten Hag’s long-term plan. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Galatasaray or Fenerbahce opt to formalise their interest in signing the midfielder over the coming days.

It is sad to see that the former Ajax star couldn’t manage to showcase his best in the English top-flight as there was a lot of excitement when he joined the club.

Van de Beek is a talented player and is still relatively young so he can manage to revive his career if he moves away from United and play regular first-team football elsewhere.