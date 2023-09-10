Lens’ Elye Wahi turned down move to Chelsea this summer

Chelsea transfer target Elye Wahi has admitted he rejected a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

The Blues were keen on signing the 20-year-old and submitted a £21.5m offer to Montpellier for the striker, however, the Ligue 1 side were holding out for more.

He moved to Lens instead on a five-year contract in a deal worth £26m (€30m). Wahi has forged a reputation as one of the best young talents in France following his remarkable displays for Michel Der Zakarian’s side over the past few seasons.

The France forward scored 32 goals and recorded nine assists in 92 games for Montpellier since joining the club. Last season, he racked up 33 appearances, notched 19 goals, and registered six assists across all competitions.

Wahi is yet to open his account at Lens this season, having made two appearances so far. The versatile forward is expected to play a key role for Lens – who will be competing in the Champions League which commences after the international break.

Wahi confirmed there was interest from Chelsea but he didn’t want to join the Premier League giants ‘just for the sake of it’ and claims he was closer to joining Frankfurt:

“Chelsea – I didn’t want to go there just for the sake of it. Frankfurt was close, more so than Chelsea. I spoke with the manager there (Dino Toppmöller),” he said via Get French Football News. “He speaks French and that was important for me. They had to wait for Randal Kolo Muani’s departure and waiting for it was too complicated. I don’t have any regrets.”

Alternative target

Chelsea may have missed out on Wahi but they signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku. A serious injury to Nkunku has left Mauricio Pochettino short of striker options, while academy graduate Armando Broja is yet to feature this season due to injury.

Broja has resumed full training with his teammates and it’s believed he will be available for selection after the September break. Last season, he featured in 18 games and made two goal contributions prior to suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the winter friendly with Aston Villa, back in December.

Nkunku, on the other hand, is expected to be back in action at the very end of the year. Chelsea have been linked with a move for several forwards including Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, who also turned down a move to the West Londoners late in the transfer window but will face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool, who have both interest in the 18-year-old.

