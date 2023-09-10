Chelsea considering January move for Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea are eyeing a move for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko in the January transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bolster his attacking options, according to Givemesport.

The online news portal claims that Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are also on the Blues’ radar despite signing Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku this summer.

Toney has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge following his impressive goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League for the Bees. The 27-year-old has banged in 68 goals and registered 21 assists in 124 games in all competitions.

The England international, who is currently suspended for eight months for breaking Football Association betting rules, netted 21 times and recorded five assists in 35 matches last term.

He can begin training later this month but his ban will end on January 16, 2024. He will command a huge fee in January following interest from other Premier League clubs.

Watkins, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the best goal poachers in the top flight, scoring 46 goals in 122 games for Villa. He made 22 goal contributions for Unai Emery’s side in 40 appearances as they secured qualification to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Englishman has made six appearances and made five goal contributions so far for Villa this season, including a hat-trick against Hibs in the Europa League.

Attacking reinforcement

According to Givemesport, Chelsea are also huge fans Sesko and are eyeing a move for the striker ahead of the January window. Sesko joined RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg on a five-year deal until 2028 this summer in a deal worth up to £55m, as per the report.

It is believed that a move for the Slovenia international would be difficult as he’s just a few months into his Leipzig career, so Chelsea may need to offer a huge fee to get a deal agreed.

Sesko has forged a reputation as one of the best young forwards in the world. During his time at Salzburg, the 20-year-old scored 29 goals and registered 11 assists in 79 games across all competitions as he helped the club win the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup.

Last season, he racked up 41 appearances, scored 18 times, and provided four assists for Salzburg. He has already hit the ground running in Germany with two goals in three games for Leipzig this campaign.

