Arsenal planning contract talks with Martin Odegaard



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are planning to continue contract negotiations with Martin Ødegaard in order to extend his stay.

The Norwegian has been an important player for Arsenal over the past few years, and he is currently in the best phase of his career. He has 2 years left on his contract with the club, but speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has revealed that the club are keen to commit him to a new long-term deal in the near future.

He said: “Ødegaard is in love with Arsenal & Arsenal are in love with Ødegaard, so the feeling is mutual that they will continue together for a long time. Arsenal are now planning to continue contract negotiations with Ødegaard in the next weeks & months, in order to get a new deal done.”

New contract

Ødegaard was brilliant for Arsenal in the previous campaign. He accumulated 15 goals and 8 assists from 37 league games. He has continued the good form this season with 2 goals in 4 matches. The 24-year-old has grown into a leader in his time at Arsenal, and the club are now keen to hand him an improved deal.

According to Spotrac, Ødegaard is currently the 10th highest earner at Arsenal with a weekly salary of £115,000. He is earning £80,000 per week less than Bukayo Saka while the difference is around £165,000 when compared to summer signing Kai Havertz. Ødegaard’s next deal could be a big one for him.

Contract negotiations are bound to take several weeks with the large financial package involved, but Ødegaard should eventually extend his Gunners stay as he has no reason to consider a fresh challenge. The club are on the up under manager Mikel Arteta, and are now genuine challengers for the league title.

Ødegaard may not be the only player that Arsenal could look to reward with a new deal. English defender Ben White could also be under consideration for an improved contract, having been a mainstay in the starting line-up for the club since his move from Brighton & Hove Albion more than 2 years ago.