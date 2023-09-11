Gareth Bale reveals he rejected Man Utd for Tottenham

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur star Gareth Bale has revealed that he rejected the opportunity to sign for Manchester United in the past. Instead, the forward opted to sign for Spurs.

The Red Devils could have boasted one of the greatest players of this generation. However, the Wales international opted for a different route and developed his talents in North London instead.

Speaking his AirWayz channel (h/t Manchester Evening News), the 34-year-old admitted that United were interested in him in the past. But the factor of getting regular minutes was important in helping the five-time Champions League winner make a decision.

Bale confirmed that he rejected Man Utd for Tottenham, despite the fact they were the best team in the country. He said the ‘easy decision’ would have been to join United, but he wanted to guarantee himself regular football.

“I rejected Manchester United and went to Tottenham. At that time, United were the biggest team in the league, they were winning trophies, they had the biggest players, the best manager. “The easiest decision would be to go to Man United and the biggest club. You always want to be at the biggest clubs but I took the approach that I wanted to be playing first-team football.”

Bale made his way through the youth ranks at Southampton. Having caught a lot of people’s attention at the Saints, Tottenham were able to beat off competition from Man Utd for his signature in the summer of 2007.

During his initial years, Bale started off as a left-back. However, he quickly showcased immense attacking quality and cemented his place as a left winger at Spurs.

Bale enjoyed a fruitful career

At the North London side, Bale enjoyed his most successful season in the 2012/13 term. He scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Lilywhites. As a result, Madrid came calling in the summer of 2013.

During the forward’s stint at Los Blancos, he formed a formidable attacking trio with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. While the Welshman struggled towards the end of his career in Spain, he won multiple trophies there, including 5 Champions League titles.

Therefore, you cannot blame Bale for making the decision to snub United. At that time, under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils were a force to be reckoned with. They had world-class players in every position.

Bale certainly had the talent to play for a team of United’s calibre. However, football is filled with what-ifs. Who knows how the forward’s career would have panned out had he signed the dotted lines at the Red Devils.