Man Utd join Premier League rivals in the race to sign Nusa

Manchester United have reportedly joined Premier League rivals in the race to sign Club Brugge star Antonio Nusa in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

After joining the Belgian side back in 2021, the 18-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a stellar start to this season in the Pro League, scoring a solitary goal and registering as many assist in four appearances.

After being impressed by the Norwegian’s recent displays, several big English clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have already registered their interest in signing the youngster.

It has even been reported that the Blues made an official bid on deadline day to sign the forward this summer. However, Brugge rejected that proposal as they were keen on keeping hold of their star man.

Now, according to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd have also joined their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Nusa and they could opt to formalise their interest over the coming months.

Nusa to Man Utd

The report further claims that Brugge could accept a fee of around £26m to sell their star man so Man Utd could manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

Nusa still has four years left in his current contract so Brugge are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in. So, Man Utd will have to spend big to acquire the youngster’s service should they formalise their interest next year.

The 18-year-old is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers, works hard without possession and also can finish off his chances.

Nusa is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class winger going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Nusa in the upcoming transfer window.